Members of Calgary’s Ukrainian community came together on Saturday to remember a dark part of their home country’s history.

Dozens of people packed the St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cultural Centre on Centre Street for the annual Holodomor commemoration.

The event remembers the loss of millions of men, women and children who died during the man-made famine that ravaged Ukraine 85 years ago.

Up to 10M people died during the famine that ran from 1932 to 1933 that was caused deliberately by the former Soviet Union.

“It was a death by starvation that resulted in the death of millions of Ukrainians,” said Inna Platonova, with the Ukrainian-Canada Congress, Calgary Branch.

She says it’s important to remember the atrocity because it’s a heinous crime that must never be forgotten.

“There is an ongoing campaign of misinformation coming from the Russian Federation which instigated war in eastern Ukraine,” she says. “The Russian Federation continues to deny the crime.”

Holomodor has been recognized as an act of genocide by 17 countries around the world, including Canada.

More than 365,000 Albertans are of Ukrainian descent and the government says that many of the survivors ended up settling in the province.