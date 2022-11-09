Ukrainian couple grateful for Calgarian hospitality

It's been six weeks since Dana and Vitalii Dubrovin arrived in Calgary and now they're sorting through the latest donation of kitchen items from Deb Darbyshire. She's the owner of Just Junk Calgary and has already helped them furnish their new apartment in the city's southwest.

"They had nothing, just the clothes literally in their backpacks," said Darbyshire. "That was it so I saw an opportunity and I offered our services and I just said look, we get so much stuff, if you give me a shopping list, I'll see what I can try and fill for you."

The Dubrovins were staying with a friend of Darbyshire's when they first arrived in Calgary on September 21. The couple did a lot of research to find groups to help on Facebook but didn't expect to find such generosity from a friend of a friend.

"I was surprised because it's really good stuff," said Dana. "With the highest quality, so it's whoa for me!"

"We met a lot of kind people who were ready to help Ukrainians," said Vitalii. "We very (much) appreciate that."

Vitalii, 31, is a quality assurance engineer and may still be able to work remotely for his old company in Ukraine. Dana, 27, was a pharmacist for three years but then changed careers to be in the same field as her husband.

The two lived in Kharkiv, close to the Russian border. They have been married for seven years and left family and friends February 24th, 2022.

"I woke up with the explosions and we decided this is no way to stay here and we just go without (being sure) where," said Vitalii.

ENROLLED IN CLASSES

The two are now enrolled in courses to help them with their english and stay busy trying to find work here.

Darbyshire says she's just happy to help them get a leg up.

"I emigrated here to Canada 18 years ago, I was fortunate it was by choice," she said. "I had all my furniture shipped over, all my clothes, it all landed here with me and I was able to set everything up.

"It was defining for me to think well there's people that don't have that opportunity," she added, "so it's really nice to know that we're just able to continue to help the community in you know, little ways that can have such an impact and make a difference."

Darbyshire says Just Junk is a full service junk removal company for commercial and residential premises that takes away anything and everything. Her client's fee is determined by the total weight of what's removed. She and her team try to keep as many items out of the landfill as possible by recycling and donating large pieces to the Calgary Drop In Centre and smaller household goods to Value Village or Goodwill.

The Dubrovins sent photos of their new furnished apartment to Darbyshire.

"I actually cried," she said. "Because it was just so nice to see all this jumble of stuff that I saw being shoved into this little van just suddenly appear, it's been cleaned off and it's just laid out perfectly in their little place and that was just a lovely feeling."

Learn more about Just Junk Calgary here: justjunk.com.