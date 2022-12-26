Ukrainian hockey players Danyil Denysenko, Mark Mironov having Royal time in Calgary

Danyil Denysenko and Mark Mironov are thankful every time they step on the ice with the Calgary Royals.

The 16-year-olds were born in Ukraine but left that country because of the war.

Both their families were sponsored to come to Calgary and arrived here in July.

Denysenko says it was tough living in his home country.

"In Ukraine, good life. But in Canada it's better because in the Ukraine war," he said.

"When we live in Ukraine, we have bad days but in Canada, it's good."

EARNING THEIR KEEP

Denysenko and Mironov are learning to speak English and getting better every day.

On the ice, they've adjusted well.

Mironov is the fourth-leading scorer on the Royals.

In 22 games this season, he's scored eight goals and added 11 assists.

He says he's enjoying playing hockey in Canada.

"Yes, in Canada, very good hockey," he said.

"It's a hockey country."

Denysenko is fifth in team scoring.

In 23 games, he's scored 10 goals and added eight assists.

Royals head coach Chris Williams says both players definitely earned their spot on the team.

"Every day they come to the rink, they just have a great attitude. They're happy and they're smiling," Williams told CTV News.

"It can't be easy for them but as soon as they step on the ice, they're no different than any of the other boys out there and they've earned there way onto this team."

Williams says nothing was given to them.

"They've played so well, we had no choice but to take them onto our hockey team and it's been a great story and a great fit for us."

Line mate Carter Velker enjoys playing with Denysenko and Mironov and says there's been no issue with communication on the ice.

"It comes down to game sense, I guess, because they definitely know hockey," he said.

"They know the plays and stuff and when you want the puck, you just really have to call for it. It's a lot of drawing up on the board and stuff like that to get them to understand a little more."

LOOKING FORWARD TO CIRCLE K CLASSIC

Denysenko and Mironov will play in their first Circle K Classic this year.

It's a tournament they've heard about and Denysenko says he's excited to skate in it over the holidays.

"It's very good. I (can't) wait (for) this tourney."

They've also been told there will be a lot of scouts at the tournament.

Mironov says it would be great if he gets noticed.

"Yeah, it's cool (if) the scouts look at me."

The scouts will have their first opportunity to see the pair on Dec. 27 at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex.

That's when they'll face off against the Okanagan Rockets.