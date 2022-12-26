Ukrainian hockey players Danyil Denysenko, Mark Mironov having Royal time in Calgary

Danyil Denysenko and Mark Mironov, both 16, were born in Ukraine but left because of the war. Their families were sponsored to come to Calgary and arrived in July. Danyil Denysenko and Mark Mironov, both 16, were born in Ukraine but left because of the war. Their families were sponsored to come to Calgary and arrived in July.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina