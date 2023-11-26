Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holomodor

The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.

People gathered for a ceremony at St. Vladimir's Saturday.

Between 1932 and 1933, the Soviet Union imposed policies that starved an estimated 10 million Ukrainians to death.

The famine-genocide is commemorated each year to acknowledge the historical tragedy and stand against weaponizing the basic human right to food.

"With the war in Ukraine, it's really important that we all remember our heritage," said attendee Kristen Bushell.

Holomodor 90th anniversary, Saturday Nov. 25, 2023

"It's happening all over again," said Christine Moussienko, a member of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. "Now, with the Russian invasion, because they're not letting grain and food not getting through."

"Commemorating the Holomodor and remember that there's violence in Ukraine right now," said mayor Jyoti Gondek, "is an important thing to be doing today."

The event ended with a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the memory of the millions who died during the Holomodor.