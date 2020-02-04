CALGARY -- A stolen credit card purchase at an Airdrie McDonald's led RCMP to the arrest of two adults and three youths, each of whom face multiple charges after a search of their vehicle led to the discovery of more than 600 grams of magic mushrooms and 28 ounces of cocaine.

The incident took place on Jan. 28, when Airdrie RCMP responded to a complaint of someone using a stolen credit card at the McDonald's on Edmonton Trail in Airdrie.

The police investigation led to the arrest of two men, one male youth and two female youth. A search of their vehicle yielded more than half a kilogram of psylocibin, and 28 ounces of cocaine.

Agout Atak Agout, 20, of Calgary faces charges of obstructing a peace officer, obtaining food by fraud and two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He also had outstanding arrest warrants in Lethbridge.

Bol Atak Agout, 18, faces charges of obtaining food by fraud and two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Agout Atak Agout has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial court on Feb. 6.

Bol Atak Agout was released on conditions. He is scheduled appear in Airdrie Provincial court on Feb. 27.

The three youth were charged with obtaining food by fraud and two counts apiece of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Their identities can't be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.