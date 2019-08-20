

A proposed $4 million eco-village project in Okotoks is in limbo after town council accepted a petition containing more than 2,900 signatures of residents who oppose the development.

The Okotoks Ratepayers community group presented the petition and their concerns to council on Monday over the proposed use of taxpayer money to fund the problem.

Town council voted against a request for a plebiscite.

The project, initially approved in February of this year, would see more than 40 homes built. Each residence would be approximately 550 square feet, solar powered and contain a small garden.