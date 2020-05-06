CALGARY -- A man in his 60s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found unconscious in the Bow River Tuesday night.

A Calgary Fire Department's aquatic rescue team boat was deployed shortly before 8 p.m. following reports of a man in the river near the Centre Street Bridge.

Roughly 10 minutes after receiving the call, the crew located and pulled the unconscious man from the river downstream at a location east of the Reconciliation Bridge. Fire officials believe the man had been in the water for approximately 15 minutes.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, life-threatening condition.