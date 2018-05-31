Students in diverse learning programs at schools across the Foothills School Division gathered in Okotoks on Thursday for the 17th annual Foothills Invitational Track (FIT) Meet brimming with smiles and laughter.

“Today is a day about celebrating uniqueness, celebrating diversity and providing a day of joy, fun and excitement for our kids,” said Kathryn Strilchuk, vice-principal of Foothills Composite High School of Fine Arts. “I see a lot of building of community. I see a lot of joy and fund. The kids who are volunteering are excited about putting on a day that really matters.”

The wet weather outside didn’t dampen the spirits, or wash away the face paint, of the 50 or so athletes as the track meet was moved into the Pason Centennial Arenas. The participants took part in nearly a dozen events ranging from hula hooping to bubble blowing, from oversized bowling to races for both wheelchair bound and non-wheelchair bound students.

The athletes were outnumbered by their student volunteer partners as they enjoyed newfound camaraderie and celebrated friendships new and old.

Grade 12 student Isabelle Galvin spent the day with her best friend Claire Dionne who has participated in several of the FIT meets. The two have been friends since kindergarten and Isabelle says Claire has a gift for putting the other participants at ease.

“Claire’s really a shiny person, she’s a sparkle, and I just really want her to share that with other people,” said Claire. “She helps other people become comfortable.”

According to Claire, the best part of the track meet is the joy and using some ‘cool techniques we always have’.

SEE Unique, a campaign that encourages people to celebrate and share their uniqueness, partnered with this year’s Fit Meet and committee member Loree Cowling says she was grateful for the opportunity to ‘thank and celebrate these beautiful individuals who show up for us every day’.

Vice-principal Strilchuck says the spirit of the FIT meet is truly uplifting. “For me, this is the best job in the world. Being able to be with the students for the day is a gift. I will be buoyed up by the end of the day.”

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming