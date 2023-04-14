Underachieving Flames stars try to put disappointing season in rear-view

The Calgary Flames cleared out their lockers Friday, and tied a bitter bow on a disappointing season.

It was a season that started with high hopes, as the team was predicted to be a force in the playoffs.

Instead, the Flames lost 30 one-goal games, the most in the NHL.

STARS FIZZLED

There were many reasons for that, but on top of that list, there were too many nights when the team's biggest names, who draw the biggest paycheques, just didn't lead the way.

The Flames struggled against teams that were below them in the standings, including losing three to the cellar-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks.

There were far too many one-goal losses that could have produced different results with a few better bounces here and there.

The Flames have several unrestricted free agents after next season, including Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm, who each have a year left on their deal.

"I'm 34 years old," said Backlund, who has played every game, more than 900, in his NHL career with the Flames. "I want to win the Stanley Cup. I don't know this summer what's going to happen.

"Even if they offer us anything, or me – you know, I might want to see what this group can do before I made a decision."

Lindholm said the disappointment of missing the playoffs was too fresh in his mind to look too far ahead.

"It's not July 1 yet and we haven't talked and haven't thought about it," he said. "The season just ended and we missed the playoffs, so it's disappointing."

"It was a bizarre season," said Nazem Kadri. "And just something that I really hadn't seen before, and it's unfortunate.

"We're all disappointed," he added, "but you know there can always be a bounce back."

"I think I've just got to put that year behind me and focus on the next one."



Jonathan Huberdeau and Jacob Markstrom look back on their individual seasons. pic.twitter.com/cdmvW8vc1U — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 14, 2023

For Jonathan Huberdeau, the season was a challenging transition after a July trade that sent him from the Florida Panthers to the Flames in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk.

Huberdeau's scoring plummeted from 30 goals and 85 assists in Florida – good for second overall in NHL scoring, tied with Johnny Gaudreau – to 15 goals and 40 assists for the Flames in 79 games.

The 60-point drop-off was one of the largest single-season drops in NHL history.

"I knew it was going to be a change and adjustment, but of course I didn't think it was going to be this hard," Huberdeau said. "But I think I've just got to put that year behind me and focus on the next one, and have a good summer and come next year and be ready.

Jacob Markstrom of the Flames on Bag Day at the Saddledome talking about missing the playoffs

"I won't forget this," said goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "I remember the feeling very well and it's not a feeling you want to have."

Flames coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Brad Treliving didn't meet with the media Friday. They'll do that in the coming days.

On the upside, Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar was named to represent Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship.

With files from Glenn Campbell