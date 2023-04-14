Underachieving Flames stars try to put disappointing season in rear-view

Jonathan Huberdeau talks about the challenges of making the transition from the Florida Panthers to the Flames, which resulted in a 60-point dropoff in scoring in 2022-23. Jonathan Huberdeau talks about the challenges of making the transition from the Florida Panthers to the Flames, which resulted in a 60-point dropoff in scoring in 2022-23.

