An Alberta man drowned while trying to rescue another person from the water at Mara Lake, near Sicamous, earlier this week.

RCMP say a 26-year-old man from Alberta was reported missing at about 11:30 a.m. Monday and say he was last seen on the shore of the lake in the early morning hours.

Police believe the man may have been responding to a call for help from another man at about 4:00 a.m. The second man made it back to shore but his rescuer failed to return.

The victim was located by an underwater recovery team in about two metres of water between the beach and marina.

There is no word on the man's identity and the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.