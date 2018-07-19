The Calgary Police Service has closed all northbound and southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail between the Peigan Trail and Memorial Drive overpasses on Thursday afternoon.

Deerfoot Trail reopened to traffic shortly after 5:30 p.m. The closure lasted less than 10 minutes.

CPS officials are warning motorists of major delays in the area.

UPDATE: The police incident has being resolved. Closures of Deerfoot Trail between Memorial Drive & Peigan Trail have been reopened.#yycTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 19, 2018

