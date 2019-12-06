CALGARY -- The recent trend of increased employment numbers in Canada over recent months came to a halt in November, with Alberta among the provinces experiencing significant declines.

According to Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey, November 2019, employment fell in Alberta by 18,000 in November, with notable drops in the natural resources sector as well as wholesale and retail trade.

Approximately 2.34 million Albertans were employed in November, a decrease of more than 18,000 compared to the previous month.

The employment numbers for November 2019 in Alberta are nearly identical to those of November 2018.

The unemployment rate in the province increased by 0.5 percentage points in November to 7.2 per cent.

Declines in employment also occurred in British Columbia and Quebec.

StatsCan reports a national unemployment rate of 5.9 per cent in November, an increase of 0.4 percentage points