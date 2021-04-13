CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney is speaking out over the claims and actions of participants in recent rallies and protests that he says go too far and are "unhinged."

An estimated crowd of 750 people protested near the legislature on Monday where chants of "just say not to vaccines" rang out as well as calls to "lock her up" aimed at Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Politicians from out of province added their voices to the protest outside the legislature including Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Part of Canada.

Derek Sloan, an Ontario MP, showed up at a gathering outside the GraceLife church near Edmonton that had been closed by Alberta Health Services and blocked by RCMP for repeated public health violations.

Kenney responded to these clusters of protests Monday, saying it's clear that many involved are "unhinged conspiracy theorists."

He also condemned the actions of a protestor near the GraceLife site who hurled racial slurs at an Indigenous woman from nearby Enoch Reserve and the vandalizing of a vehicle belonging to the Enoch chief.

2/ They also chanted “just say no” to vaccines.



Albertans respect the freedoms of speech and protest. But breaking the law, trespassing, threats and intimidation go too far.



I condemn these actions and statements. It is increasingly clear that many involved in these protests — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) April 12, 2021

4/ It’s particularly offensive to threaten a committed public servant like Dr. Hinshaw, a consummate professional who has offered the best possible health advice to govt.



I call on those responsible to stop the threats & law breaking, which is a disservice to their own cause. — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) April 12, 2021

On Monday, the province announced Bill 66 had been proposed that would make several amendments to the Public Health Act including the removal of the government's ability to force Albertans to vaccinate.