CALGARY -- The United Conservative Party’s three-day annual general meeting is wrapping up in Calgary Sunday.

The conference drew more than 1,600 UCP members to the city.

On Sunday morning, cabinet ministers and Premier Jason Kenney took to the stage to answer questions from party members about the future of the province.

Kenney dubbed it the "government bear pit session."

Questions ranged from what the province would need to do to deliver an Alberta provincial police service, and updates on the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Kenney said 2,000 people are currently working on the pipeline.

Kenney also was asked about future cuts and said his government is willing to work with unions.

"If they are prepared to put on the table some of the benefits that are not typical in the private sector, I think we can retain some of those positions," said Kenney.

This is the first annual general meeting for the party since forming government. In a release, the UCP set several urgent priorities for the government, which include:

Getting guarantees on construction and completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Repealing Bill C-48 and seeing significant mitigation of Bill C-69.

Getting clear support for future liquified natural gas projects.

On Dec. 9, Kenney will lead a delegation from Alberta to Ottawa to discuss these priorities with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.