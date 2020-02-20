CALGARY -- A team of 11 athletes started rowing Monday morning with a goal of reaching a million metres in under 75 consecutive hours. Thursday morning, they reached their goal and it took them just over 70 hours.

The group broke the women’s world record for the 20-29 age group as part of the Concept2 Million Meter Erg Challenge. Concept2 is a stationary rowing machine and the company presents a plaque to the record breaking team.

Evolve Strength Sunridge hosted the Dinos and everyone celebrated with non-alcoholic champagne and some well-deserved rest.

Coach Mark Laidlaw had to figure out a schedule for the women to ride non-stop for four days.

"They started with one hour each, that then shortened to teams of two switching off for two hours where they went for 10 minutes each," said Laidlaw. "Then it shortened to teams of five where they went for three minutes each.

"Now (Thursday morning) they’re going the full team, one minute each."

Team Captain Courtney Kruschel came up with the idea after being inspired by last year’s under 19 men’s world record set at the University of Western Ontario.

The Dinos team targeted the world record for a large team using a single indoor rowing machine, relay style. Early Thursday morning, Kruschel switched up the music to help keep the team motivated.

"We were kind of getting board of listening to just normal work out music," explained Kruschel. "When we’re listening to Disney music it kind of pumps us up. We all grew up with Disney movies and everything."

Hannah Anderson, a six-year veteran of the team, rowed the final stretch to break the record. She has a history of perseverance and didn’t hesitate to take part in the endeavor.

"For me it’s pretty easy to keep going," said Anderson. "I’ve gone through multiple degrees at U of C just so I could keep rowing here."

Taylor White is the newest member of the Dinos. She joined the team in November and did her best to maintain the challenging pace set established by her teammates.

"We see the numbers everyone else pulls and that just inspires each and every one of us to do even better each time we sit on that erg (ergometre)."

The entire record breaking event was streamed live on Facebook but a record had to be kept of each rider and their time on the stationary rower. That task fell into the hands of teammates Emma Grove and Nina Pavlovic who are under 20 and couldn’t participate.

"We stayed here for most of the time while they were rowing just writing down splits, like how many metres the rowed, what time they switch at," said Grove. "They did awesome, there’s like eight pages (recorded), double sided., over 70 hours of rowing."

The team used the event to promote itself and gather donations, with a goal of raising $5,000. Half of the proceeds will go to support the organization Fast and Female that promotes sport and activity for young women and girls. The other will help cover the costs of upcoming rowing competitions including the prestigious San Diego Crew Classic in April.

Donations continue to be collected through the Sports Funder Campaign – Dinos Row a Million Meters