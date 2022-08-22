University of Calgary Dinos football: What to expect in 2022-23

University football is very cyclical. Players graduate and you have to replace them. That's the case for the University of Calgary Dino this season, especially on offence.

Several big-name players have moved on, including Philpot twins Jalen and Tyson, who are playing in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders and the Montreal Alouettes respectively.

First-string quarterback Josiah Joseph has also graduated.

Head Coach Wayne Harris says you always have to be prepared for players to move on.

"It's definitely part of university athletics," he said.

"You're going to have constant changeover and you've got to be prepared for that. It all comes down to how you develop your players, and recruiting the right people into your program."

Fifth-year Dino Matteo Spoletini takes over as the starting quarterback in Calgary. He's the son of Tony, who also played for the Dinos, and says he's ready to lead this team.

"I'm ecstatic about the opportunity," Spoletini said.

"I've been waiting in the ranks for a long time and I feel like it's my time to take control and lead this team. We've got a good young roster and I feel like we've got a lot to look forward to this season."

Spoletini won't have the luxury of throwing to the Philpot twins, but he's confident others will fill those roles.

Fourth-year slotback Dante Carbone will step into Jalen's role, and says he says he's ready to take the next step.

"I've got some big shoes to fill, that's for sure," he said.

"Jalen Philpot was here for a long time and I was a year behind him, watching him work and training, just practicing the craft that he created.

"Filling that role is going to be bigj but it's my time to shine. I've been ready for this for a long time, and it's going to come out this year."

The Dinos are also expecting big things from inside receiver Mikel-Ange Desjardins.

This will be his first year with the Dinos, who recruited him from Quebec.

Desjardins says he wants to make a big impact right away.

"I definitely want to come and win a Vanier Cup here. I have a lot of years to do that. Also, I have an advantage of being older since I came from Quebec, so I just want to dominate from year one."

The Dinos leave for Vernon, B.C. on Tuesday and will play the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in a pre-season game on Wednesday night.

They kickoff of the regular season at McMahon Stadium on Sept. 2 against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.