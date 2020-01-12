CALGARY -- A memorial at the University of Calgary Sunday afternoon will honour the victims of the flight PS752 crash.

The Ukranian jetliner was “unintentionally” shot down over Iran on Wednesday. All 176 passengers on board were killed, 57 of those civilians were Canadians.

Two Calgarians died in that crash; 19-year-old Arshia Arbabbahrami, who was in his final year at Western Canada High School, and Kasra Saati, an engineer who was working with Viking Air up until December 2019.

Saati leaves a wife and two young kids behind.

Arbabbahrami was hoping to become a doctor, and he was an avid athlete.

Calgary’s Iranian population is approximately 12,000 to 15,000 people.

Many fled their home country due to the growing concerns around violence.