CALGARY -- Amid chants of “students united will never be divided” and “tuition hikes have got to go," about 50 University of Calgary students protested in the lobby of the administration building Friday morning while officials inside discussed possible tuition fee hikes.

Leaders from the University of Calgary Students’ Union and the Graduate Students' Association told CTV News increased tuition fees will have a negative impact on quality of life and mental health of students.

A freeze in tuition fees was lifted in the Alberta government’s fall budget. It also allowed for post-secondary tuition increases over time.

Representatives from the University of Calgary are expected to comment later Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.