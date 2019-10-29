LETHBRIDGE – University of Lethbridge students are bracing for the impacts of the new provincial budget.

The province is set to increase interest rates on student loans, lift the cap on tuition on Jan. 1, 2020, drop campus Alberta grant funding by 3.2 per cent and elimate the STEP program.

Ashlee Hodge-Hirschfield, a second-year business student, said she already found it tough to save and go to school.

“Just like coming through summer jobs and stuff like that. I don't think it's fair for us as students to have these budget cuts,” she said.

One factor that won’t help student pay off those loans is the removal of the STEP program. The wage subsidiary program that provided funding to employers who hire high school and post-secondary students, has been axed.

“We were expecting budget cuts but we really didn't expect a lot of the other things that came along with it,” said Bailey Harray, VP external for the University of Lethbridge Students' Union. “STEP was great for getting students to work during the summer. It gave a lot of businesses the opportunity to hire students when they may not have been able to.”

The campus is also dealing with the 3.2 per cent cut to Campus Alberta Grant Funding, which goes directly to Alberta post-secondary programs.

“We're already so short on some of our services, for instance, it takes weeks to get into some appointments here so we're worried that those will be affected” said Harray.

Harray also fears the cuts might prevent some students from entering post-secondary. “A lot of students might not be able to afford bridging the gap between the student loans and potential tuition costs.”

But for those who can afford the hikes, the cuts may impact more than just their wallets.

“I'm going into the education program and the budget cuts of that just really affect what I want to do in the future,” said future education student, Spencer Rahal.