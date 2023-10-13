Unknown man approaching women at the U of L: police

Police are looking for public information to identify a man connected to several suspicious incidents at the University of Lethbridge.

Investigators say a suspicious male has been approaching women waiting in the bus loop at the campus and attempting to speak with them.

During the conversations, police say he is reported to ask what bus they are taking and making other comments that make them "feel uncomfortable."

Police say the man is described as being in his 40s with dark brown/greying hair with a grey goatee.

University of Lethbridge security teams are aware of the situation and are working with police in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect or witnesses suspicious activity are asked to contact police by calling 403-328-4444.