'Unprecedented amounts of inquiries': Business booming for Lethbridge wedding industry

Things are busier than ever for Lethbridge businesses in the wedding industry as the first summer in two years without any COVID-19 restrictions approaches.

A spokesperson for LA Chefs, a local wedding venue and catering business, says they're saying "I do" to more and more couples who are hoping to tie the knot now that restrictions have been loosened.

"We are seeing unprecedented amounts of inquiries and bookings, which is exciting," said Marie Milsom Galeana.

"It's so positive and we're really looking forward to a successful 2022/2023."

Countless couples have chosen to put off their weddings during the pandemic, but Galeana says there is one silver lining to postponing.

"A lot of them were able to save up a little bit more over the time and that allowed them to have a bigger and better wedding," she said.

Galeana says a big reason they’re so busy at LA Chefs is because they take full control of the day, making it as stress-free for the couple as possible.

"People don’t have to worry about anything. They’re at ease with us because they know that we’re going to take care of everything from set-up to food and beverage and tear-down. You literally just show up for you wedding and everything is done for you – which is a huge advantage.”

However, Galeana admits they've had to turn away more couples than before because those who postponed their wedding had first dibs on upcoming wedding dates.

"There are some times where we have to turn them away or look at other options," Gaeana said.

"If that's not feasible, we look at other venues that we're able to offer them as well, because the demand is so high that we are quite booked up."

A spokesperson for Lethbridge Event Rentals says their phones have also been ringing off the hook.

"People are excited and we're excited to be a part of the journey, that's for sure," said Alinafe Lupwayi.

"I think this will be the year that gathering is more meaningful than ever, so we're just excited to be a part of that process for a lot of people."

Lupwayi says over the past two years they've had to change how they do certain things, making them more flexible moving forward.

"What we've been able to do is work with people to work within – or even outside – of those restrictions and be able to plan their dream wedding and bring that to life for them in whatever that looks like," he said.

In the end, everyone agrees that it will be a season to remember.

"It’s going to be very busy, but that’s what we want and we can’t wait to ensue that everyone has the wedding day they deserve,” said Lupwayi.