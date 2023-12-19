CALGARY
    • Unsettled Tuesday before a mid-week warmup with overnight lows 14-degrees above average

    Snow and mixed precipitation impacted parts of southern Alberta and B.C. early Tuesday. This system will track southwest to northeast throughout the day Tuesday with light and scattered snowfall possible in Calgary.

    Right behind that system is a ridge of high pressure along the Eastern Pacific that is expected to move over southern B.C. and Alberta, which will boost temperatures by Wednesday morning.

    Zonal flow will take over in the upper levels resulting in a stagnant pattern until the weekend.

    Both daytime highs and overnight lows in Calgary will consistently be above seasonal for the next seven days with the temperature unlikely to drop below freezing from Wednesday though Friday.

    To quantify, the mid-week overnight lows in Calgary will hover around 14 C above average, which is warmer than the seasonal daytime high of -2 C.

    Calgary will see more sunshine after Tuesday, assisting in the melting of some of that persistent ice on sidewalks and side streets.

    It is still too early to accurately forecast whether Calgary can expect a white Christmas, however it does seem to be trending toward unlikely.

