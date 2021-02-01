CALGARY -- It's a topsy-turvy sort of week in Alberta.

We'll start with a Clipper system, which develops tomorrow and does its usual trick across central Alberta, providing snow to its northern face. The 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall triggered warnings earlier this morning in a box from Hinton to Fort McMurray; so, just north of Edmonton. Beyond that, an ongoing winter storm warning should drop roughly 60 centimetres (two feet) of snow on the Icefields Parkway.

We could see additional warnings strike up as a second low roars over from the Gulf of Alaska late Thursday. This one has an early trajectory toward the Calgary area, though:

A: the snow is slated to be relatively light, thanks to the core of the low being rather frosty and,

B: it's still a ways out in the forecast. There remains plenty of time to fine-tune things.

As our forecast highs are concerned, today offers a good dose of south wind from an area warmed by west wind. This combines to bring us back to the positives, though we won't linger there long. Some forecast models have tomorrow matching our daytime high today, but I'm more confident that we'll turn the taps off on that extra heating and find ourselves closer to seasonal ahead of the plunge back to double-digit negatives.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -3 C

Tomorrow:

Building cloud

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: flurries, low -15 C

Wednesday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, low -14 C

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy, afternoon snow

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: snow, low -16 C

Friday:

Snow showers

Daytime high: -15 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -22 C

Thanks to Hussein and Cameron for these amazing weather photos from around Calgary this weekend!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield