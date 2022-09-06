'Unthinkable violence': Kenney offers condolences to Saskatchewan amid mass stabbings
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney offered his condolences to the people of Saskatchewan on Tuesday amid a series of stabbings this weekend that left 10 people dead and 19 injured.
Kenney addressed the violence during a government news conference, calling it both "terrible" and "unthinkable."
"I grew up in a small Saskatchewan community and I can't even imagine how devastating and traumatising this must be for all of those effected, and I just wanted to encourage anybody with information on those crimes to report those immediately to police so that the surviving perpetrator can be brought to justice."
The search for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, began early Sunday morning following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation — about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
On Monday, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said forensic investigators had identified a body found on the First Nation as Damien.
Earlier in the day before Damien's death was confirmed, RCMP charged the two men.
Myles faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.
Damien was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.
On Tuesday, police in Saskatchewan said authorities had received a report of a possible sighting of remaining suspect Myles Sanderson in James Smith Cree Nation.
An interprovincial dangerous persons alert blanketing Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba remained in effect Tuesday.
Kenney says he has reached out to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to offer any assistance the Alberta government can provide.
