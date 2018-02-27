The head shots of five City of Calgary councillors and a lone member of Detroit City Council were temporarily used without permission in the staff bio section of a website that claims to offer news to the people of Chicago, Illinois.

As of Tuesday morning, the reporters, contributors and senior editors listed on the Chicago Evening Post website were placed next to photographs of councillors Jyoti Gondek, Sean Chu, Jeff Davison, Jeromy Farkas and Diane Colley-Urquhart as well as Mary Sheffield, a Detroit council member.

Councillor Chu said he first learned that his photograph was being used without his permission after the Canadian Press asked him to provide comment.

“I clicked on the link and started laughing,” said Chu. “Right away, I say ‘Hey, it's great, I’m the senior editor. I can boss the other councillors around. I’ve been wanting to do that for a long time'.”

Chu says he broke the news to his fellow councillors and they shared a laugh over their titles.

According to the Library of Congress, the Chicago Evening Post stopped publishing in 1932. The address provided on the website does not exist and the phone number belongs to the Windy City Salon.

Chu said he understands his role as a public servant places him at risk for improper use of his image.

“We are politicians, that’s what we signed up for so I’ll just take it,” said Chu. “Everybody needs a little laugh.”

Detroit council member Mary Sheffield did not see the humour in her photograph appearing on the Chicago Evening Post website.

Sheffield issued the following statement to CTV Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

It has come to my attention that my likeness, along with photographs of other elected officials from Canada, have been used to set up a potentially fake newspaper website. With the recent reports and indictments of Russian operatives issued by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on behalf of the United States of America for similar actions, the news of this fake website is particularly troubling.

While it remains to be seen if those behind the inauthentic website have nefarious intentions, merely setting up a fake website creates the opportunity to deceive the public, sow seeds of public discord and cause safety risks for those like myself who are pictured as well as the general population.

I will be forwarding the matter over to the City of Detroit’s Chief of Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further review and hopefully to bring those responsible to justice.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the photographs of the councillors have been removed from the Chicago Evening Post website and replaced with generic silhouettes.

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg

**Correction: An earlier version of this story contained a typo in Councillor Chu's quote involving his lighthearted take on wanting to be the boss of his fellow councillors**