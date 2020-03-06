CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for areas of southern Alberta Friday morning but, as of 9:30 a.m., the City of Calgary is not included.

CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says Calgary is expected to receive up to 10 cm of snow overnight — slightly below Environment Canada's criteria for issuing a weather warning — and the forecasted high for Saturday is –9C. Stanfield predicts wind gusts from the north of up to 50 km/h late Friday afternoon.

As of 9:30 a.m., snowfall warnings have been issued for the following regions:

A winter storm warning has been issued for:

According to Environment Canada, the impending arrival of a Pacific weather system will bring between 10 and 20 centimetres of accumulated snow to the impacted regions. The snow is expected to begin Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

Stanfield adds the Crowsnest Pass and Pincher Creek region could potentially receive between 25 and 35 centimetres of snow.

Blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility on area highways and motorists are encouraged to drive to the conditions. For updated highway reports visit 511 Alberta.

For up to date information on weather warnings visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts for Alberta