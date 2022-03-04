Update: Another wintry wave arrives next week for Calgary

UPDATE: The weekend temperatures continue the creep toward normal. With abundant sunshine expected, that's likely!

Overnight snow is still a factor on Saturday, and snowfall potential (after a spate of rain) will also run the show Monday into Tuesday. Now that Wednesday's also in the five-day, you get a great view of the temperamental wave of arctic air that's about to bust the door down. Still, Monday starts with a little burst of west wind, so we'll get a solid day, there.

Snow will wrap up this morning to lead us into a cloudier Friday; scattered flurries may persist off-and-on for a chunk of the day, too. We're watching a change in pressure deliver wind out of the north, with gusts expected in the 30-40 km/h range. It'll stay below seasonal.

Saturday and Sunday, that ridge arrives. We have temperatures near normal to contend with, and it'll feel quite lovely. Some models are showing a shortwave spiking late in the evening Saturday, which would deliver another spurt of snow. This event will wrap before sunrise Sunday.

Then, we get to Monday. Previous projections kept this one in a proper toasty place, with west wind popping it to 8 C – while that is now less likely, a warmer day is still on tap. However, a blast of winter will end the day, now, so the window to reach that high Monday is now limited by a new precipitation event, which will start with a burst of rain before converting to snow.

Roads could be a right mess if this occurs and Tuesday's high may leave something to be desired for many.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Some cloud, low -12 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -7 C

Sunday

Clearing

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Monday

Sunny, late-day showers becoming snow

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: snow, low -1 C

Tuesday

Snow

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Wednesday

Scattered flurries

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -15 C

Ray sent along this incredible photo of the frost for our pic of the day:

