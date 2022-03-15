UPDATE: Still warm for a few, though Sunday turns a cool, snowy corner
UPDATE: That title is not meant to startle! It will indeed be cooler, and will be snowier. In spite of this, the high temp for Sunday remains above seasonal. Right now, I'm looking at it more as a carbon copy of last Sunday; we'll see early snow, and get a temperature that takes care of the shoveling for us in a hurry.
The only other adjustment to the forecast here is a slight tinkering with some of our temperatures. Wind will be quite blustery tomorrow again, with gusts in the 40 km/h range, and on Thursday, gusts in the 30s are expected.
Enjoy the next few days, friends. Our highs are very nearly shorts weather, but those overnight lows'll get ya!
The gust forecast has pared back slightly, but we'll still likely end up with gusts in the 50 km/h range. Yesterday on-air, I said we'd be carbon-copying yesterday into today. That's exactly how this plays out. Gusts in the 50s here, and in the 80s for the foothills. As a neat aside, thanks to a steady wave of instability, seconds of the higher-elevated foothills could see thundersnow this afternoon.
The early-morning chance for rain or freezing ran didn't pan, and our overnight temperature as of this writing has yet to dip below freezing.
Temperature-wise, we have very little in the way of fluctuation over the next several days. Wind conditions will calm by St. Patrick's Day
That Sunday forecast is coming up quick, and the wave of cooler air that's expected is now opening the door for some showers, which could become snow later in the day. Still, it’s Tuesday – we have plenty of time to sort that out.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Tonight
- Some cloud, low -1 C
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy, windy afternoon
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: clear, low -1 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: building cloud, low -1 C
Sunday
- Mainly cloudy, flurries
- Daytime high: 5 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -3 C
Richard sent along a photograph of the Bow River in a rather peaceful state. This was taken before the melt, too – I wonder what it looks like today?
We love to see your pictures – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.
