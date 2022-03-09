Update: The majority of our five-day is mild to warm, now. Still, snow in Calgary Sunday?

UPDATE: The near-range forecast is a little bland, but the longer-range stuff gets rather interesting! Saturday's forecast high: 8 C. Sunday's forecast high: 6 C. But with flurries in the mix!

A system is pushing across tomorrow and the cold front will bring in the wind I mentioned in the earlier portion below. It'll also potentially clash with some flurries.

A second system is moving out of the Peace River Valley Sunday, and while the cold front doesn't get us, the air getting pulled into that system as it crosses into Saskatchewan could drive some additive foothills snow, along with some light flurries here sometime around the breakfast hours. Maybe the brunch hours.

Your forecast updates below continue the warming trend Monday.

Another day, another bout of lethargy from Mother Nature – at least, locally. A sprawling system is expected to slide by tomorrow, but the extent of that will be a half-centimetre of snow in Calgary, and gusts in the 50 to 60 km/h range.

Call it the "growing pains" of our forecast, if you please – the other side of Thursday begins yielding warmth, and with it, the cautious optimism of a large forecast swing.

West wind aloft becomes a feature for the next several days; at this time, a few temperature swings are holding steady, but instead of highs below zero, we simply fall closer to our 2 C seasonal marker. As seen below (a snapshot of Sunday's upper air), the jet stream will linger south of us, but will still maintain those westerlies to a degree that pops us above seasonal.

If you've been enjoying the outdoor rinks our city (and province!) have to offer, hop on over the next couple of days. The window is closing for a good while, here.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Some cloud, low -14 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, afternoon cold front; flurries, windy!

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: flurries, low -14 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny, chance of am flurries

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

