UPDATED: This morning's cold front is gone; warmer days ahead in Calgary

UPDATE: Well, the high's already passed us by! More on the finer details ther in the 5 and 6 o'clock hours, but the cold front came and went in a hurry, maxing Calgary with gusts at 54 km/h. Wind on the lee side of the cold front will abate as the day wears on. Our temperatures will reflect the colder air mass that usually trails these events.

A wee bit of bluster this morning! The cold front's moved on, and we can expect our wind conditions (and temperatures) to continue tapering as a result. Here are the top gusts today in our province: #yyc #Calgary #yycWeather pic.twitter.com/3Ma2rjEMt4 — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) March 10, 2022

All told, we got away unscathed from even the slightest of flurries. Sunshine prevailed, and while we don't have any straight-up sunshine in the coming forecast, we'll catch plenty of sunny breaks, with west wind still positioned for a return to positives tomorrow.

Sunday remains the interesting outlier. We could see a second cold wave pass us by, but the extent of our local effect is a touch of Sunday morning snow, and a slight drag on the eventual positive high. Enjoy the change-over!

Later this morning (from the 6 a.m. clock hour read-out here), we're in for a cold front as part of a system rolling through central Saskatchewan. Calgary's wind gusts by 10 a.m. could hit 50-60 km/h from the north, but we're still peaking at a high temperature well above yesterday's closeout. The cold front still offers a small chance at flurries.

Tomorrow, late in the afternoon, gusts return – this time, however, they're from the west at 30-40 km/h, and with that, we'll see a return above seasonal, if briefly. Saturday and beyond, the heftier rises begin.

Sunday's forecast still shows a second system coming out of the north; it may produce some snowfall warnings in northern Alberta. It's a ways off, and yesterday it displayed some potential snowfall striking from the foothills and offering an early skiff before a positive high on the day. The most recent updates show that snow sticking closer to the rivers and the lakes that it's used to – that is to say, it goes west, and stays west.

Plenty of time exists for that to change.

Model confidence grows in the direction of this warm streak continuing; today very well could be the last day with a high below zero stretching out beyond St. Patrick's Day.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Flurry risk, low -13 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy, chance of am flurries

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Brian sent a neat photo taken in Rocky Ridge of snow getting blasted from the Rockies, thanks to a good burst of wind.

Keep those pics coming! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.