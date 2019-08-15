Calgary’s network of urban beehives has expanded into a residential neighbourhood, as part of an initiative to help the ecosystem and maintain the population of honeybees.

More than 50,000 bees, divided between two hives, now call the community of Currie home.

"There’s a lot of beautiful gardens here there’s a lot of food for these hives," said Liam Cobbe, team director for Alvéole Calgary.

The urban beekeeping company aims to support honeybee populations in cities across Canada while the species edges toward endangerment.

Last winter Alberta’s bee population decreased by 28.8 per cent.

"About one of every three spoonfuls of food that you take required honeybee pollination in order to get there," explained Cobbe. "If we didn’t have species like the honey bee you wouldn’t be seeing raspberries, coffee or cucumbers."

The company has utilized unused rooftops for urban beehives at Bow Valley Square and Southcentre Mall among other locations.

"Let’s bring bees in and understand them a little better in our urban centres."

The Currie development owned by the crown corporation Canada Lands Company has partnered with Alvéole to maintain honeybees on site.

"We’re always looking at new ways to create areas of interest in environmental sustainability and whether it's in storm water management practises or water conservation practise, beekeeping just seemed to fit that same thought,” said Calvin Whalen of Canada Lands Company.

The hives at Currie are expected to yield 10 kg of honey by next summer, or at least 100 uniquely labelled jars for residents and nearby businesses.