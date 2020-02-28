CALGARY -- A Calgary company says its been inundated with phone calls and messages as it attempts to sell two eye-catching mobile frankfurters.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles were listed on Kijiji Wednesday morning and, as of Friday afternoon, the posting has been visited more than 300,000 times. The company selling the sausages says its fielding roughly 100 calls each hour.

The vehicles were manufactured in 2006 and have approximately 69,000 kilometres on their odometers. The asking price for the hot dogs is $12,000 each or best offer. The Oscar Mayer logo will be removed from the vehicles before the keys are handed over.

In the ad, the seller claims the company that had been in charge of operating the wienermobiles went bankrupt.

The company in charge of operating these vehicles has gone bankrupt. Parent company of oscer mayer canada has commissioned us to sell these wienermobile . any logo will be removed before vehicle is picked up. Local calgary pick up only. No emails please call matt ANYTIME at 250-329-9786 ask about the big wiener for sale. Text or call 5878965908 if first number isnt working. Getting 100 calls an hour