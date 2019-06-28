Vacant home burns in Bankview
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 12:05PM MDT
A vacant house in the community of Bankview caught fire Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to the house on 16B Street, just north of 25 Avenue S.W. about 10:30 a.m.
Smoke could be seen for several kilometres.
The fire department says no one was in the home at the time.
Calgary Police Service was also called to the scene, closing off streets in the area while they investigate.