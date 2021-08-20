CALGARY -- Many people are excited about the return of live music in Canada but you may need to provide proof of vaccination or get a negative COVID-19 test to attend concerts at select venues.

Live Nation Canada announced it will be rolling out the policy for all ticket holders and artists for all owned and operated venues in Canada by Oct. 4.

The live event promoter adds that, as of that date, all of its employees Canada wide will need to be fully vaccinated.

This comes as businesses and venues across Canada begin to unveil their COVID-19 policies or mandates to avoid superspreader events amid the spreading Delta variant.

Earlier this week, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, announced vaccine or negative test requirements to access to its arenas and stadiums come September.

Live Nation Canada declined to answer when the new measures would take effect but said ticket holders will be notified by email about information required for their events.

Live Nation says it has already seen the success of vaccination and testing requirements at events and festivals in the U.S. and U.K., citing 90 per cent of the 400,000 attendees at the recent Lollapalooza festival in Chicago were fully vaccinated.

"Live Nation and the live music industry are about uniting people, and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together," said Wayne Zronik, Live Nation Canada's president of business operations, in a statement.

Live Nation says it will be rolling out the protocols at outdoor venues and festivals as an extra precaution, acknowledging evidence suggesting outdoor environments are at a lower risk for the spread of COVID-19.

In Alberta, there are currently no capacity limits or restrictions on large events including concerts, sporting events, exhibitions and festivals.

With files from The Canadian Press