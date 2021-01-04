CALGARY -- Across the country, provinces are trying to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers, and those residents in long-term care homes, but some officials say doses are piling up and remain in freezers rather than being administered.

“We need these vaccines in people's arms and we need them quickly,” said Dr. Hassan Masri, University of Saskatchewan.

“More creative solutions (are needed), whether it is the involvement of paramedics or the army, but certainly having 20 to 30 per cent of the vaccines in fridges is not acceptable.”

Alberta Health Services says it is ‘rapidly immunizing’ people ‘as quickly as possible.’

“If and when we have an appointment cancellation, we administer the allocated dose to the next person in line,” read a statement from AHS spokesperson James Wood.

“Any currently unused doses are going to be administered to eligible Albertans in the coming days.

“In all immunization programs there is usually some degree of vaccine wastage. That is expected, but usually minimal. There currently has been not wastage significant enough to report."

The province has inoculated more than 14,000 people, drastically missing its target of 29,000 by the end of 2020.

Alberta has received more than 46,000 doses from Moderna and Pfizer so far.