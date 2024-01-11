Valour Canada and Military Museums medical exhibit hosting historians in speaker series
The exhibit is called Blood, Sweat and Tears. It highlights medical personal along with their tools and stories dating back to before the First World War.
Tim Cook is an author and curator at the National War Museum in Ottawa and is the first speaker invited to share his knowledge. Cook has written 17 books based on Canadian military history and will be promoting his newest book.
"I really love traveling this country, talking to Canadians, telling them about our history," said Cook. "But also listening to them, listening to those family stories, because there are millions of Canadians in this country who have a father or grandfather or grandmother who served in the world wars, or in more modern war and missions as well."
Cook has devoted almost all of his adult life helping Canadians to better understand their military history. He spend close to ten years researching his latest book called Lifesavers and Body Snatchers. He discovered that in the First World War hundreds of bodies of fallen Canadian soldiers had parts removed.
"Doctors were involved in harvesting the body parts of those soldiers," he said. "So extracting lungs that had been damaged by mustard gas, brains that had been furrowed by bullets and they remove those body parts, sent them back to London and then shocking to me, sent them back to Canada, 800 body parts in 1919, and 1920."
LEARNING THE HISTORY OF CANADIAN SOLDIERS
Cook says in his travels across the country that people are telling him they want to learn more about the history of Canadian soldiers.
"It's one of the great things about being a curator and a historian," he said. "You've got all these tools to pull together to try to tell these stories and I think for those who come and hear me talk, I have these amazing historic images that I'll be showing to accompany the history that I plan to share."
Valour Canada has partnered with the Military Museums for the speaker series. John Adams is the president and says it's important to tell these stories, so that youth today understand what's happened in our history.
Adams says the mission of Valour Canada is to educate grade students from 10 to 18 years old along with Girl Guides, Scouts and Cadets about Canada's military history.
"To have Tim Cook come to Calgary and speak as part of our speaker series is huge for us," he said. "We aim to get the best to come to Calgary, speak to you, speak to adults and tell stories about what they know and have written about so that more of an audience can listen and learn."
COMPREHENSIVE EXHIBIT
Rory Cory is the senior curator at the Military Museums and says it took about two years to put together the Blood, Sweat and Tears exhibit.
"It's actually the most number of lenders to an exhibit that I've ever worked on," he said. "About 50 private and institutional lenders have loaned objects to this exhibit, including three Victoria Crosses, a whole range of interesting stories and actually just like Tim Cook's book Lifesavers and Body Snatchers, it's all personal stories based."
Cory says the exhibit is open until March 3rd and many of the artifacts came from two collectors based in Winnipeg.
"There's a couple of guys there that are in the military, in the medical branch themselves," he said. "They've been collecting for the last decade or two in the hopes that someone would make a military medicine branch museum, which doesn't exist in Canada."
The exhibit opened in late October, 2023 and feedback has been positive, especially from the family members of the soldiers honoured.
"In particular, the families whose relatives are featured in the exhibit, it's had a huge impact on them," he said. "We've brought some to tears and they’ve been so thankful that we've included their personal stories in the exhibit."
Learn more about the speaker series here.
