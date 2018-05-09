Members of the Calgary Police Service are asking for help from the public with their investigation into a mid-April break-in at a residence in a northwest community.

According to police, a suspect or suspects gained access to a home in Silver Springs in the daylight hours of Tuesday, April 17 and removed jewelry, gemstones, cash and collectibles. The homeowner returned at approximately 7:30 p.m. to discover their home had been burglarized.

A dark-coloured SUV, possibly a Toyota Rav4, with a man at the wheel had been seen in the neighbourhood on the day of the break-in and may be connected to the theft.

Police have released photos of some of the valuables that were stolen in the hopes of reuniting the items with the rightful owner.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.