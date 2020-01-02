CALGARY -- Property assessment notices sent out by the city reveal a $20,000 drop in value for the average single-family home in Calgary, but that doesn't mean homeowners will pay less in property taxes this year.

More than half a million property assessment notices were sent out by the city Thursday.

The median home price for a detached home in Calgary is $455,000, down from $475,000 in 2019.

The average cost of a condo also slipped from $255,000 in 2019 to $245,000 this year.

The plunging value of residential properties is the biggest reason for a $5-billion decrease in the total value of all properties in Calgary this year.

The total value of properties in the city is about $301 billion.

"While the decline in the residential market as been fairly consistent across the city, we have also observed that generally, high valued homes have seen a higher level of market value decline," said Nelson Karpa, the city assessor.

Shifting tax burden

Despite the four per cent drop in home values, most homeowners will still pay more in property taxes this year due to a city council decision to shift the tax burden from businesses to homes.

The property tax hike will be around 7.5 per cent this year, and the city says 96 per cent of homeowners will stay within plus or minus 10 per cent of what they paid last year.

Non-residential property values increased slightly this year, including values for downtown offices that plunged by 31 per cent last year.

Retail and industrial properties lead the way in growth, the city says, with businesses moving into vacant storefronts rather quickly.

The city has again placed an assessment search tool and property tax calculator on its website.

Property owners have until March 10, 2020 to file a complaint with the assessment review Board.

The 2020 tax rate will be set by council in April and property tax bills will be mailed out in May.