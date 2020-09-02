CALGARY -- It's already curbed tens of thousands of older, high-emission vehicles in British Columbia, and it now wants to bring that success to Alberta.

SCRAP-IT, a Vancouver-based company, has been in business for more than 20 years and during that time it has helped removed approximately 50,000 vehicles that were contributing much more than their fair share of pollutants.

The business offers registered owners wanting to scrap their older vehicles a rebate of $300, which can be used to pay for cleaner modes of transportation.

To qualify for the full rebate, owners must show proof of insurance on the vehicle for at least six months. Those who cannot do that are given a lower rebate.

Officials say about 45 per cent of vehicles in Alberta are 10 years old or more and SCRAP-IT's rebate program will help reduce emissions in the province.

They add vehicles make up about 30 per cent of the province's carbon emissions.

"We know Alberta has the same challenges and we are excited to be introducing SCRAP-IT as an option for residents of Alberta," said CEO Diane Roberts in a release.

All vehicles surrendered through the SCRAP-IT program are permanently removed from the road and are handled properly and all environmental standards are followed.

"We know that consumers respond to rebates, especially when they are achieving an environmental objective, and we are confident that Albertans will see our program as a win-win, for both themselves and the environment," Roberts said.

More information on the program can be found online.