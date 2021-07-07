CALGARY -- Mounties in Strathmore have released a surveillance image of a suspect wanted in connection with vandalism at a local school.

According to RCMP, a male suspect approached Crowther Memorial Junior High School in the early morning hours of June 28 and proceeded to punch a garbage bin multiple times. The suspect then focused his efforts on the front door of the school and he shattered the glass with his kicks.

It's believed the suspect suffered significant injuries to his leg while damaging the door and the extent of his injuries may have required medical treatment.

The vandalism was recorded by security cameras. RCMP is asking anyone who recognizes the offender to contact the Strathmore detachment at 403-934-3535 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.