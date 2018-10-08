Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are asking for information from the public after someone defaced a home in the community of Edgewater and the two vehicles in the driveway Monday morning.

According to RCMP, the exterior of the home, a fence and the vehicles were vandalized with black spray paint and the damage is estimated at thousands of dollars.

Residents in the neighbourhood with surveillance cameras are asked to review their footage for any sign of the culprits.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area or who has surveillance camera footage pertaining to the graffiti is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP, 403-945-7267, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.