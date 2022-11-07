Vans go up in flames in southeast parking lot

Calgary Fire Department members stand next to two damaged vans following a Sunday night fire in a northeast parking lot. Calgary Fire Department members stand next to two damaged vans following a Sunday night fire in a northeast parking lot.

Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud

Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

COP27: UN chief tells climate summit, co-operate or perish

With the world on 'a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to 'co-operate or perish,' on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.

