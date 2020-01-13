CALGARY -- Vasek Pospisil is currently getting ready to compete in the Australian Open tennis championship.

But come February, he’ll be in Calgary to serve it up in the National Bank Challenger at the Osten and Victor Tennis Centre.

Pospisil says he’s excited to play in the event.

“I’ve heard that the organizers run an incredible event and that the crowds and tennis community in Alberta are amazing. I can’t wait to be part of it," he said.

Pospisil has been ranked as high as number 25 in the world in singles and number 4 in the world in doubles.

Danny Da Costa is the tournament director for the National Bank Challeger. He says they are thrilled to add someone of Pospisil's calibre to the event.

“Vasek is a huge name,” said Da Costa. “He’s one of the most iconic Canadian tennis players and we’re very excited to have him play in the event. It’s going to be great for the tournament. He’s close to home, he’s from Vernon, B.C.”

Pospisil is currently ranked number 153 in the world. His ranking dropped because he spent six months in rehab after back surgery. Da Costa says Pospisil is healthy now and playing some of his best tennis.

“Back in November he beat Fabio Fognini, who’s a top 10 player in the Davis cup. He also beat Karen Khachanov, who’s number 9 in the world at the U.S. Open. So he’s really in form right now."

Da Costa says they’ll know exactly who the full field will be in the next couple of weeks. The National Bank Challenger runs Feb. 24 to March 1 at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre.