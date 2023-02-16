Vauxhall, Alta., warns residents about coyote sightings near school

The Town of Vauxhall is warning residents about wild animals spotted on a walking path near the community's school.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, saying coyotes have been seen in the area during the evening.

While the town says coyotes "are usually skittish around humans," it suggested residents take precautions just to be safe.

"Do not turn your back on a coyote or run away – make loud noises," the town said on social media.

Residents are also urged to keep their pets on a leash while walking through the area.

Vauxhall is located approximately 246 kilometres southeast of Calgary.