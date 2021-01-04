CALGARY -- A vehicle collided with a pole on Kensington Road Monday night, disrupting traffic and cutting power to nearby households.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., at Kensington and 21 Street, when an eastbound vehicle is reported to have crashed into a telephone pole near the Centex gas station.

There were reports of power going out on one side of the street on Westmount Road.

Police, fire crews and EMS are on scene. One block of Kensington Road is closed.

At least one person was taken on stretcher to hospital by EMS.

Enmax reported power outages in West Hillhurst that affected 91 people. Power was reportedly restored just before 9 p.m. Monday.