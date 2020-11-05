CALGARY -- Calgary police have located a vehicle connected to a man wanted for murder, but the suspect remains on the run.

Investigators said Thursday morning they have located a 2012, white, four-door Jaguar XF with B.C. that is believed to be connected to Michael Andrew Onischuk, 33, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second–degree murder.

Onischuk is believed to be involved in the murder of Jessie James Hanaghan, 37, who was found dead in his home in the southeast community of Copperfield last week. Police said he was shot to death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.