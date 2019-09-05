

Authorities in B.C. say a serious crash has shut down a highway east of the City of Fernie.

DriveBC first reported the incident on Highway 3 at about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, but once crews reached the scene, they made the decision to close the highway.

CLOSED - #BCHwy3 - Vehicle incident at Lynch Rd north of #Fernie. No detour available, next update at 6:00 PM. No estimated time of re-opening.

Info here: https://t.co/cx090gu7SV — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 5, 2019

B.C. RCMP have confirmed the incident involves three vehicles; a motorhome, a school bus and a semi tractor-trailer.

Police say there were two children on board the school bus, but were not hurt.

One person was transported from the scene.

STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to Fernie, but have not confirmed if it was because of the incident.

More to come...