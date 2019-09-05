Vehicle crash shuts down highway near Fernie
Traffic is seen backed up on Highway 3 near the City of Fernie because of a vehicle incident. (Supplied/DriveBC)
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 6:54PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 7:08PM MDT
Authorities in B.C. say a serious crash has shut down a highway east of the City of Fernie.
DriveBC first reported the incident on Highway 3 at about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, but once crews reached the scene, they made the decision to close the highway.
B.C. RCMP have confirmed the incident involves three vehicles; a motorhome, a school bus and a semi tractor-trailer.
Police say there were two children on board the school bus, but were not hurt.
One person was transported from the scene.
STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to Fernie, but have not confirmed if it was because of the incident.
