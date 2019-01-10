CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Vehicle crashes into archery store in city’s northeast
A vehicle smashed into the front of an archery store in the northeast on Thursday, January 10, 2019.
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 8:06AM MST
Police are investigating after a vehicle smashed into the front of a business in the city’s northeast on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Jim-Bowes Archery in the 600 block of 46 Avenue N.E. at about 3:00 a.m.
The driver was not injured in the crash and police are investigating.