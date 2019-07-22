Police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle lost control and crashed into a home in the city's northeast on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex along Hunterhorn Garden N.E. at about 5:45 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say a woman was driving southbound on 4th Street when she lost control, drove over the median and entered the northbound lanes.

The vehicle hit a light standard before crashing into the side of the residence.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not injured in the crash.

The homeowner was home at the time but also did not sustain any injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.