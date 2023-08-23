Vehicle drives into veterinary clinic in northwest Calgary

A vehicle slammed into the front of a veterinary clinic in northwest Calgary around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, ending up inside. A vehicle slammed into the front of a veterinary clinic in northwest Calgary around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, ending up inside.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina