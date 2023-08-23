Vehicle drives into veterinary clinic in northwest Calgary

A vehicle slammed into the front of a veterinary clinic in northwest Calgary around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, ending up inside.

EMS says it responded but did not deal with any trapped people or transport any injured patients.

Stoney Trail Veterinary Clinic on Valley Ridge Drive sustained heavy damage.

Later Wednesday night, firefighters were checking out the structural integrity of the building and taking steps to support it.

The clinic was closed at the time of the incident.